Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Viva Collection

SaladMaker

HR1388/81
1 Awards
  • Fresh homemade salads and more Fresh homemade salads and more Fresh homemade salads and more
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection SaladMaker

    HR1388/81
    1 Awards

    Fresh homemade salads and more

    The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds. See all benefits

    Viva Collection SaladMaker

    Fresh homemade salads and more

    The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds. See all benefits

    Fresh homemade salads and more

    The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds. See all benefits

    Viva Collection SaladMaker

    Fresh homemade salads and more

    The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all salad-maker

      Fresh homemade salads and more

      Perfect results in any shape and size in seconds

      • 200 W
      • 6 discs
      • Direct to bowl, pot and wok
      • XL Julienne disc for fries
      5 inserts for a variety of results in any shape and size

      5 inserts for a variety of results in any shape and size

      5 disk inserts allow slicing, grating and Julienne for endless variation. Simply choose a disc insert and click it on the disc holder.

      Full metal XL julienne disc for cutting potatoes for fries

      Full metal XL julienne disc for cutting potatoes for fries

      With the separate XL julienne disc of the Philips saladmaker you can cut potatoes for fries but also process other ingredients like carrots, pumpkin, kohlrabi, courgette, etc. The end result is ideal for your favourite stir-fried vegetables.

      Direct serve to bowl, pot and wok

      Direct serve to bowl, pot and wok

      With the direct serve feature of the Philips saladmaker you can cut your ingredients directly into the chosen saladbowl, cooking pot or wok pan. The high spout allows to use even high containers for large quantities. This means you will have much less to clean after your food preparation.

      Powerful 200 W motor

      Powerful 200 W motor

      The Philips saladmaker offers a powerful 200 W motor allowing you to prepare all your favorite recipes.

      Stainless steel disc inserts for perfect cutting results

      Stainless steel disc inserts for perfect cutting results

      The stainless steel disc inserts of the Philips saladmaker provide for a perfect cutting results, thanks to their sharp and durable baldes.

      Dishwasher proof parts

      Dishwasher proof parts

      All accessories of your Philips saladmaker can be put in your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

      Easy cord storage

      Easy cord storage

      You can easily roll the cord of the appliance under the base unit for easy storage.

      Adjustable S to XL feeding tube

      Adjustable S to XL feeding tube

      With the adjustable S to XL feeding tube of the Philips saladmaker you can have optimal control over the ingredients, which you want to process and get the desired result. Having an S feeding tube is ideal for single thin ingredients, such as a carrot. The XL feeding tube is fit for larger ingredients e.g. potatoes, etc., minimizing the need for pre-cutting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Star white, black and red
        Material disk (inserts)
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Dishwasher safe accessories
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        200  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.5  m
        Safety
        Safety lock system

      • Accessories included

        Coarse slicing disk
        Yes
        Fine slicing disk
        Yes
        Coarse shredding disk
        Yes
        Fine shredding disk
        Yes
        Julienne disk
        Yes
        French-fry disk
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards