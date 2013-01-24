More power, more variety
The Philips handblender combines 700 Watt power, with turbo setting and double wisk-, foodprocess accessories to help you prepare all your favorite home made dishes like soups, dips, and shakes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More power, more variety
The Philips handblender combines 700 Watt power, with turbo setting and double wisk-, foodprocess accessories to help you prepare all your favorite home made dishes like soups, dips, and shakes. See all benefits
More power, more variety
The Philips handblender combines 700 Watt power, with turbo setting and double wisk-, foodprocess accessories to help you prepare all your favorite home made dishes like soups, dips, and shakes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More power, more variety
The Philips handblender combines 700 Watt power, with turbo setting and double wisk-, foodprocess accessories to help you prepare all your favorite home made dishes like soups, dips, and shakes. See all benefits
With the Turbo function of the Philips handblender you can cut even the toughest ingredients.
With the 1,5L foodprocessor accessory of the Philips handblender you can chop slice and shred ingredients like vegetables, herbs, meat, cheese.
With the double mixer accessory of the Philips handblender you can whip cream, egg whites, mayonnaise and more.
Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.
Accessories
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications