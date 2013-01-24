Home
    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • Discontinued
      • Buy SH50 instead
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Comfort shaving heads

      Comfort shaving heads

      The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        3
        Fits product types
        • HQ7100
        • HQ7140
        • HQ7160
        • HQ7180
        • HQ7200
        • HQ7240
        • HQ7290
        • HQ7742
        • HQ7760
        • HQ7762
        • HQ7780
        • HQ7782
        • HQ8445
        • HQ8830
        • HQ8850
        • HQ8870
        • HQ8880
        • HQ8882
        • HQ8890
        • HQ8894
        • AT750
        • AT751
        • AT890
        • AT891
        • HQ7120
        • HQ7141
        • HQ7142
        • HQ7143
        • HQ7165
        • HQ7260
        • HQ7300
        • HQ7310
        • HQ7320
        • HQ7330
        • HQ7340
        • HQ7350
        • HQ7360
        • HQ7363
        • HQ7380
        • HQ7390
        • HQ7890
        • HQ8825
        • HQ8845
        • HQ8865
        • HQ8875
        • HQ8885
        • HQ8893
        • PT710
        • PT715
        • PT720
        • PT725
        • PT730
        • PT735
        • PT860
        • PT870
        Upgraded shaving heads
        HQ8 has been replaced by SH50

