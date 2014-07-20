Search terms

Essential

Air Styler

HP8663/00
      • 4 attachments
      • Ionic care
      • ThermoProtect temperature
      800W styling power for beautiful results

      The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve beautiful results every day.

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      Paddle Straightening Brush for naturally straight looks

      With the innovative Paddle Straightening Brush, attached to the handle, you can create beautiful naturally straight looking hair, without damage.

      Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

      The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

      30 mm retractable bristle brush for defined waves

      The 30 mm brush with retractable bristles is designed for the easy styling. Turn the tip of the brush and slide it out for defined waves.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Use the narrow concentrator for the focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.

      Cool air setting for gentle drying

      The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        Ion technology
        Yes
        ThermoProtect
        Yes

      • Attachments

        Paddle straightening brush
        For naturally straight looks
        38 mm ThermoBrush
        For smooth styles and waves
        Retractable bristle brush
        For tangle free waves & curls
        Nozzle
        For a focused airflow

      • Power

        Wattage
        800W
        Voltage
        220-240V

      • Technical specifications

        Number of heat settings
        3
        Cord length
        1.8 m

      • Ease of use

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

