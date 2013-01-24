Home
EssentialCare

Straightener

HP8324/00
    -{discount-value}

    Specially designed for ionic care and accurate control, Philips Essential Care straightener allows you to get the straight and shiny look you want precisely, while being gentle on your hair.

    Specially designed for ionic care and accurate control, Philips Essential Care straightener allows you to get the straight and shiny look you want precisely, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits

      Straightener with accurate control

      More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

      The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      2 years of worldwide guarantee

      2 years of worldwide guarantee.

      Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

      1.8 m power cord

      220°C professional high heat for perfect results

      This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        60s
        Maximum temperature
        220  °C
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Heater type
        PTC
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Color/finishing
        black and pearl peach

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

