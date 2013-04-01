2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6390/10
PrecisionPerfect - Quick way to remove facial hair
Found a hair on your face and want to get rid of it immediately? The Philips precision trimmer is your instant facial hair removal. Perfect to use on your upper lip, eyebrows and jaw line
Face
Easy and safe facial hair removal with the regular trimming head for soft and silky skin. The Philips Precision Trimmer is a trimmer rather than a blade. This means it can be used for gentle, pain free removal for all types of unwanted facial hair. With the Philips Precision Trimmer no lip, brow or chin hair will stand in the way between you and and a perfectly smooth face.
Precise eyebrow shaping. Allows you to control how much of the trimmer to use on your face. So, you don't need to worry about removing more than a single hair.
2 length trimming comb lets you precisely shape eyebrows to 2mm and 4mm. Simply attach the precision head onto the trimming head and start using to achieve a precise and uniformed result.