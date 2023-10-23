New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
Philips Turkish Coffee Maker for great tasting traditional Turkish coffee, fuss-free. With overflow and overheat protection and a 4-cup capacity to serve friends and family. Choose regular or slow brew and it will notify you when ready. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
Philips Turkish Coffee Maker for great tasting traditional Turkish coffee, fuss-free. With overflow and overheat protection and a 4-cup capacity to serve friends and family. Choose regular or slow brew and it will notify you when ready. See all benefits
New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
Philips Turkish Coffee Maker for great tasting traditional Turkish coffee, fuss-free. With overflow and overheat protection and a 4-cup capacity to serve friends and family. Choose regular or slow brew and it will notify you when ready. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
Philips Turkish Coffee Maker for great tasting traditional Turkish coffee, fuss-free. With overflow and overheat protection and a 4-cup capacity to serve friends and family. Choose regular or slow brew and it will notify you when ready. See all benefits
Enjoy Turkish Coffee the traditional way with Slow brew function, as if prepared on hot coals for a more intense aroma and authenticTurkish coffee taste.
Always great tasting coffee with overheat and overflow protection.
Easily share with friends and family with 4 cups capacity.
Choose between slow brew setting for a more intense aroma and the normal brew setting for a quick result.
Always know when your brew is ready with sound and light indicator.
General specifications
Design and finishing
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Country of origin
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.