Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.
Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket.
You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.
Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7x faster airfow for deliciously crispy results*. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside
Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. Thanks to our instant heat and Rapid Airflow technology, your food will cook 1.5 times faster than in an oven. Best of all you don't need to preheat your AirFryer. Just turn it on and start cooking.
From quick healthy snacks to full family meals, our free recipe book has more than 30 delicious ideas and easy-to-follow instructions from professional chefs. Our Philips Airfryer app is full of more tips, tutorials and easy-to follow recipes.
The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat*. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.
Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable non-stick mesh insert. Both the basket and removable drawer with non-stick coating are also dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.
