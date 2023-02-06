Your connected cooking companion for healthy meals
Our intuitive NutriU app connects seamlessly with your Airfryer, making it your everyday cooking companion. You can go beyond healthy frying, and discover and share exciting new recipes, and even monitor your cooking remotely so you can free up some time for the things you love.
The new Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected has 16 different cooking functions: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, ferment and many more.
Discover hundreds* of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and convenient to make. Most recipes in the NutriU App are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer, and monitor the progress of your cooking from the comfort of your couch. The NutriU App will guide you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day. Voice control is also enabled, compatible with Amazon Alexa.
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat**.
The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is designed with your family in mind. The 1.4Kg capacity basket, combined with the 7.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 6 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.
Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with 60% less energy and 40% faster than a traditional oven.***
All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.
