HD7457/20
Simply enjoy your coffee
Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.See all benefits
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The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.
This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.
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