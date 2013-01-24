Boil just what you need
The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed Philips kettle HD4677/20 allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment See all benefits
Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
The stainless steel concealed element of the Philips kettle ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Bell sounds when your water has reached boiling point.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.
