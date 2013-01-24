Home
Viva Collection

Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD3038/56
    -{discount-value}

    Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

    The Philips cooker looks great with temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional style of big pot See all benefits

    Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

    Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

    The Philips cooker looks great with temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional style of big pot See all benefits

      Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

      Cooking in the style of the traditional big pot

      • 1.8 liter
      12-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

      There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'Timer'' button to preset from 2~12 hours. The timer function can be preset up to 12 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them

      3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

      There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result

      Nine food menus for more healthy varieties

      There are nine selected cooking menu varieties including Standard cook, Quick cook, Ultra-quick cook, Reheating, Congee, Soup, Steam, Cakes and Clay pot rice. The intelligent cooking process enables you to cook great tasty rice with ease

      The Keep-warm function keeps rice fresh for up to 24 hours

      Use the Keep-warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for long periods of up to 24 hours, whilst maintaining the food's nutrition and taste. When the cooking process finishes, the rice cooker automatically switches to Keep-warm mode

      Detachable steam vent for easy cleaning

      Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly

      Swing handle for easy carrying

      Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

      Extra-thick, non-stick easy to clean, 2.0-mm pot

      The specially-designed inner pot offers more effective heat conduction. It brings you the traditional "big pot" taste. The extra-thick 2.0-mm, 5-layer golden inner pot ensures even heating. 1. The super-rigid crystal coating is non-stick and anti-scratch, making it easy to clean and highly durable; 2. The champagne-gold base effectively increases the heat during cooking; 3.The extra-thick alloy pot conducts heat evenly; 4. The resin coating protects the alloy and makes the pot firmer and more durable; 5. The black outer coating helps to retain heat and keeps your rice warm and fresh

      Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

      Put cold rice with some water in the rice cooker and press 'Reheat' button. The rice cooker will reheat the rice for 25 mins. It brings you fresh rice instantly

      Specially-designed accessories

      Specially-designed rice spatula and ladle for convenience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Ladle
        Y
        Spatula
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Plastic steam tray
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        SUS430
        Color(s)
        Silver
        Color of control panel
        Silver
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        5.0  kg
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        297.2x390.5x263.5  mm

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        980  W
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Capacity
        1.8/10  Litres / cups

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

