HD3008/40
Fluffy, fragrant rice made easy
Enjoy reliable effortless daily cooking in Philips 1000 Series Rice Cooker with international certificated quality. Large capacity makes up to 10 servings with 3 functions. For durable, long-lasting performance at the touch of a button.See all benefits
Make up to 10 cups of delicious, fluffy rice for up to 10 people at every meal.
Cook every grain perfectly from all directions with advanced 3D heating technology.
Enjoy versatile cooking with 3 functions to cook, steam, and keep rice warm for up to 48 hours.
High-quality aluminum pot provides long-lasting performance with 4 layers and an anti-scratch non-stick coating for easy cleaning.
A specially designed sealing ring locked steam inside the pot without leaking out to cook at full speed.
The rice cooker is made from high-quality, food-grade materials and certified by international authorities. PFOA, BFR and PVC free.
Country of origin
Design specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
Finishing
Service
Sustainability
