    Enjoy reliable effortless daily cooking in Philips 1000 Series Rice Cooker with international certificated quality. Large capacity makes up to 10 servings with 3 functions. For durable, long-lasting performance at the touch of a button.

    Fluffy, fragrant rice made easy

    Reliable effortless daily cooking

    • 1.8 L / 10 cups
    • Great rice taste
    • Cook, steam, and keep warm
    • High quality standards
    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups

    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups

    Make up to 10 cups of delicious, fluffy rice for up to 10 people at every meal.

    3D heating system for even cooking

    3D heating system for even cooking

    Cook every grain perfectly from all directions with advanced 3D heating technology.

    3 functions in one: cook, steam, and keep warm

    3 functions in one: cook, steam, and keep warm

    Enjoy versatile cooking with 3 functions to cook, steam, and keep rice warm for up to 48 hours.

    4-layer aluminum pot with durable non-stick coating

    4-layer aluminum pot with durable non-stick coating

    High-quality aluminum pot provides long-lasting performance with 4 layers and an anti-scratch non-stick coating for easy cleaning.

    Sealing ring locks in steam

    Sealing ring locks in steam

    A specially designed sealing ring locked steam inside the pot without leaking out to cook at full speed.

    Internationally certified for food-grade quality

    Internationally certified for food-grade quality

    The rice cooker is made from high-quality, food-grade materials and certified by international authorities. PFOA, BFR and PVC free.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Indonesia

    • Design specifications

      Product Dimension
      325 x 275 x260 mm
      Product Weight
      2375g

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Spatula
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Power
      650 - 780  W
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Heating System
      3D heating technology
      Capacity
      1.8L

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic and Metal

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      100% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

