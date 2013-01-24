Home
Daily Collection

Toaster

HD2595/01
1 Awards
    Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Even golden brown toast everyday

      Compact 2-slot design, including reheat function

      • 2 slot
      • Compact
      • White beige
      • Reheat
      2 wide slots to toast slices

      2 wide slots to toast slices

      2 wide slots to toast thick or thin slices.

      4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels)

      4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels)

      4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels).

      Reheat to warm toast in seconds

      Reheat to warm toast in seconds

      Reheat to warm toast in seconds.

      Defrost to toast bread from frozen

      Defrost to toast bread from frozen

      Defrost to toast bread from frozen.

      7 levels of browning for individual preference

      7 levels of browning for individual preference

      7 levels of browning for individual preference.

      Cancel: stop at any moment you like

      Cancel: stop at any moment you like

      Cancel: stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.

      High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

      High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

      High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread.

      Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside

      Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside

      Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside.

      Slide out crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Slide out crumb tray for easy cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        800 W
        Cord length
        0.85 m

      • General specifications

        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Materials
        Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

