Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

PowerGo

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8294/61
1 Awards
  • High suction power High suction power High suction power
    -{discount-value}

    PowerGo Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8294/61
    1 Awards

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PowerGo Vacuum cleaner with bag

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PowerGo Vacuum cleaner with bag

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      High suction power

      2000W motor for great cleaning results

      • 2000 W
      • Super Clean Air filter
      • 3L
      2000W motor for strong suction power

      2000W motor for strong suction power

      A powerful 2000 watt motor generates strong suction for excellent cleaning results.

      Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of particles

      Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of particles

      The Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of harmful particles – like pollen, dust mites or pet hair – so you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home.

      Re-usable dust bag

      Re-usable dust bag

      Washable dust bag to avoid contact with dust.

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      With a reach of 9 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.

      Onboard accessories are always at hand

      Onboard accessories are always at hand

      Accessories, like a handy crevice tool, are integrated onto the vacuum so they're always at hand while you clean.

      Adjustable suction power for evey cleaning task

      Adjustable suction power for evey cleaning task

      Choose the right level of suction for any cleaning task and every surface in your home.

      Telescopic tube comfortable cleaning

      Telescopic tube comfortable cleaning

      A 2-piece, telescopic metal tube adjusts quickly to any height for comfortable cleaning.

      Large 3-liter capacity means longer using time

      The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full three liters before the bag needs washing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        • 100% recycled paper
        • 100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        • &gt; 90% recycled materials
        • &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        • Top and front
        • Top and front
        Cord length
        6 m
        Tube type
        • Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        • Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Tube coupling
        • Conical
        • Conical
        Power control
        • Rotary knob
        • Rotary knob
        Action radius
        9 m
        Wheel type
        • Plastic
        • Plastic

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        403 x 263 x 220 mm
        Weight of product
        4.3 kg

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        3 L
        Motor filter
        • 1 layer foam filter
        • 1 layer foam filter
        Dust bag type
        • Re-usable dust bag
        • Re-usable dust bag
        Exhaust filter
        • Super Clean Air filter
        • Super Clean Air filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • 2-in-1 brush
        • 2-in-1 brush
        • Crevice tool
        • Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        • On board
        • On board
        Standard nozzle
        • Multi-purpose nozzle
        • Multi-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        • Deep Black
        • Deep Black

      • Performance

        Suction power (max)
        350 W
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Vacuum (max)
        23 kPa
        Sound power level
        • 82 dB
        • 82 dB
        Input power (max)
        2000 W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products