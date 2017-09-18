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    PowerGo Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8294/61

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter.

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    PowerGo Vacuum cleaner with bag

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    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

    High suction power

    2000W motor for great cleaning results

    • 2000 W
    • Super Clean Air filter
    • 3L
    2000W motor for strong suction power

    2000W motor for strong suction power

    A powerful 2000 watt motor generates strong suction for excellent cleaning results.

    Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of particles

    Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of particles

    The Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of harmful particles – like pollen, dust mites or pet hair – so you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home.

    Re-usable dust bag

    Re-usable dust bag

    Washable dust bag to avoid contact with dust.

    Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

    Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

    With a reach of 9 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.

    Onboard accessories are always at hand

    Onboard accessories are always at hand

    Accessories, like a handy crevice tool, are integrated onto the vacuum so they're always at hand while you clean.

    Adjustable suction power for evey cleaning task

    Adjustable suction power for evey cleaning task

    Choose the right level of suction for any cleaning task and every surface in your home.

    Telescopic tube comfortable cleaning

    Telescopic tube comfortable cleaning

    A 2-piece, telescopic metal tube adjusts quickly to any height for comfortable cleaning.

    Large 3-liter capacity means longer using time

    The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full three liters before the bag needs washing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      • Multi-purpose nozzle
      • Multi-purpose nozzle
      Accessories included
      • 2-in-1 brush
      • 2-in-1 brush
      • Crevice tool
      • Crevice tool
      Accessory storage
      • On board
      • On board

    • Design

      Color
      • Deep Black
      • Deep Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      403 x 263 x 220  mm
      Weight of product
      4.3  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      • > 90% recycled materials
      • > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      • 100% recycled paper
      • 100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      1800  W
      Sound power level
      • 82  dB
      • 82  dB
      Vacuum (max)
      23  kPa
      Input power (max)
      2000  W
      Suction power (max)
      350  W

    • Filtration

      Dust bag type
      • Re-usable dust bag
      • Re-usable dust bag
      Dust capacity
      3  l
      Exhaust filter
      • Super Clean Air filter
      • Super Clean Air filter
      Motor filter
      • 1 layer foam filter
      • 1 layer foam filter

    • Usability

      Action radius
      9  m
      Tube coupling
      • Conical
      • Conical
      Carrying handle
      • Top and front
      • Top and front
      Power control
      • Rotary knob
      • Rotary knob
      Tube type
      • Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
      • Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
      Cord length
      6  m
      Wheel type
      • Plastic
      • Plastic

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