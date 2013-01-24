Durable consistent performance
This trimmer is designed to be charged with USB cable, it fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 60 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self sharpening, giving you a hassle-free trim as on day 1. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.
Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 60 minutes of cordless use.
This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80).
You can choose from 1mm stubble comb or any of the 3mm, 5mm or 7mm beard combs, to get the beard length you want. Alternatively, you can remove the comb and get the zero trim look of 0.5mm.
The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: low or charging. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and you won’t end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.
Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.
The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.
Detach the head and use the brush included to sweep away loose hairs for an easy dry cleaning. No oiling required.
Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.
