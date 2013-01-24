Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 6 temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology preventing overheating. See all benefits
ThermoProtect technology distributes heat evenly across the plates, preventing overheating to protect your hair.
Variable temperature settings for better control. Lower temperatures for last minute touch ups and gentle styling. Higher temperatures for long lasting results.
The styler has an automatic shut-off function for safe usage. It automatically switches off after 60 minutes.
Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.
Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for quick and easy styling.
Choose between temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.
The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.
The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.
