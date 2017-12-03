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  • Smooth full-body shave Smooth full-body shave Smooth full-body shave

    Bodygroom series 5000 Showerproof body groomer

    BG5020/15

    Smooth full-body shave

    The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs.

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    Bodygroom series 5000 Showerproof body groomer

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    Smooth full-body shave

    Extra long back attachment for hard-to-reach areas

    • Skin friendly shaver
    • 3 click-on combs, 3,5,7 mm
    • 60mins cordless use/1h charge
    • Back attachment
    Protects skin while shaving or trimming

    Protects skin while shaving or trimming

    The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.

    Trims hair in every direction

    Trims hair in every direction

    The shaving system comes with 3 attachable combs for 3mm, 5mm, and 7mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.

    Reach those hard-to-get places

    Reach those hard-to-get places

    Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.

    60 minutes cordless use after an 1-hour charge

    60 minutes cordless use after an 1-hour charge

    High-power Li-ion battery for full body use, with 60 minutes of cordless use after an 1-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full.

    Use wet or dry

    Use wet or dry

    Your wet and dry body groomer is 100% water resistant, so you can use it in or out of the shower. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming. 

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.

    Protective full body grooming

    Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of length settings
      3 fixed length settings

    • Accessories

      Comb
      3 body combs (3, 5, 7 mm)
      Back handle attachment
      Yes

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      1 hour full charge

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      32  mm
      Shaving element
      Foil with two pre-trimmers
      Skin comfort
      • Skin comfort system
      • Comfort in sensitive areas

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      • Fully washable
      • Showerproof and easy cleaning
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Operation
      Cordless use
      Secured length settings
      Yes

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