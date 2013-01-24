Home
Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

BDL3230QL/00
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    BDL3230QL/00

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

      Intensify your signage experience

      with priceless smart performance

      • 32"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Sigage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content, schedule your playlist and you are ready to play!

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

      Show clinical images consistently with D-image

      Show clinical images consistently with D-image

      D-image helps you to review and diagnose clinical images with consistent and accurate display performance. To achieve reliable clinical interpretations our professional displays are factory calibrated to give optimized greyscale standard display performance. D-image helps you to excel in every aspect of patient care.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        80  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        31.5  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1400:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.36375 x 0.36375 mm
        Display colors
        16.7 Million
        DICOM
        Clinical D-image

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        USB

      • Convenience

        Memory
        • Internal memory access
        • 8GB eMMC
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Start-up
        • Switch on delay
        • Switch on status
        • Wake up on LAN
        Start-up window
        enable / disable Philips logo
        Keyboard control
        • Lockable
        • Hidden
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        11.9 (TLR) / 17.2 (B) mm
        Set Width
        726.5  mm
        Set Height
        425.4  mm
        Set Depth
        63.6  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        28.6  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        16.75  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.5  inch
        VESA Mount
        100x100mm, 200x200 mm, M4
        Product weight
        5.20  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        14.74  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100 - 240V, 50 - 60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        57  W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • 3G2
        • 3GP
        • ASF
        • ASX
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • DivX
        • F4V
        • FLV
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MOV
        • MP4
        • MPE
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • QT
        • TRP
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV
        • Xvid
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AC3
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • AMR
        • EC3
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • OGA
        • OGG
        • WAV
        • WMA

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • VGA cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • CCC
        • CE
        • CECP
        • C-Tick
        • EPA
        • GOST
        • UL/cUL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • VGA cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

