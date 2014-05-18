Search terms

4500 series

Full HD LED TV

50PFA4509/56
    -{discount-value}

    Full HD LED TV

    Everyone in your home will enjoy the crisp, clear picture of the Philips 4500 series LED TV. The minimalist design, vivid images, and great sound make it the ideal choice for any room in your house. See all benefits

    Full HD LED TV

      Full HD LED TV

      With Digital Crystal Clear

      • 127 cm (50")
      Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

      Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

      Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.

      100Hz PMR for fluid moving images

      100Hz PMR for fluid moving images

      Nothing beats the adrenaline rush of gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films. That's why this Philips TV has 100Hz Perfect Motion Rate; so you’ll enjoy fluid moving images. Because even though your pulse may jump, the image you’re watching shouldn’t.

      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Modern design complements today's interior

      Designed with a contemporary look to blend with your décor. Because your TV should look as beautiful off as it does on.

      Digital Crystal Clear: precision you’ll want to share

      For natural pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favorite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

      Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Two HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        50  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        127  cm
        Display
        LED Full HD
        Picture enhancement
        • Digital Crystal Clear
        • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Analog TV
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .AAS
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SSA
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • User Interaction

        Ease of Use
        One-stop Home button
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Dot: dot
        • Zoom 1
        • Zoom 2
        • 4:3
        • Widescreen
        Teletext
        1000 page Smart Text

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Virtual Surround
        • Clear Sound
        • Auto Volume Leveler

      • Connectivity

        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of HDMI connections
        2
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        • Audio L/R in
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt; 0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode
        Off mode power consumption
        &lt; 0.5

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        14.4  kg
        Set Width
        1123.5  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1123.5  mm
        Compatible wall mount
        400 x 200mm
        Set Height
        658.0  mm
        Set Depth
        87.6  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        705.7  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        252.7  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        15.0  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide

