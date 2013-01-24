Home
4K Ultra Slim LED TV

49PUT5801/56
    -{discount-value}

    Enjoy picture quality that you will be passionate about with the Philips 5800 series 4K Ultra Slim LED TV. It is user friendly and features are presented elegantly will no doubt make an excellent choice in effortless entertainment. See all benefits

    Enjoy picture quality that you will be passionate about with the Philips 5800 series 4K Ultra Slim LED TV. It is user friendly and features are presented elegantly will no doubt make an excellent choice in effortless entertainment. See all benefits

    Enjoy picture quality that you will be passionate about with the Philips 5800 series 4K Ultra Slim LED TV. It is user friendly and features are presented elegantly will no doubt make an excellent choice in effortless entertainment. See all benefits

    Enjoy picture quality that you will be passionate about with the Philips 5800 series 4K Ultra Slim LED TV. It is user friendly and features are presented elegantly will no doubt make an excellent choice in effortless entertainment. See all benefits

      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

      Four HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Four HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

      Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

      Picture Performance Index combines Philips display technology and advanced picture processing engines to improve the elements of perception: sharpness, motion, contrast and color. No matter the source, you’ll always enjoy razor sharp pictures with incredible detail and depth, the deepest blacks, the brightest whites, and the most vivid, brilliant colors as well as natural, lifelike skin tones every time.

      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Discover Ultra HD Picture Quality with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        123  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        49  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Brightness
        330  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      • Smart Interaction

        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        Ease of Use
        Home button
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • 16:9

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        Auto Volume Leveller

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        Number of USBs
        2
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Audio L/R in
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • HEVC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .AAS
        • .SRT
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • MPEG1 L1/2
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Video inputs on HDMI1/2
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI3/4
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @30Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Standby power consumption
        < =0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        Auto switch-off timer

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        175  mm
        Box height
        744  mm
        Box width
        1210  mm
        Set Depth
        81  mm
        Set Height
        639  mm
        Set Width
        733  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        258  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        696  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        733  mm
        Product weight
        9.5  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        10  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        13.5  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        200 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.