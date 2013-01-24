Home
22AV2005B/00
    Easy to use remote control with dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons for faster access to more content.

      Professional Android TV Remote Control

      Effortless functionality

      • MediaSuite
      • Remote Control

      YouTube button for quick access

      A dedicated YouTube button brings a world of entertainment to the big screen in a single push.

      Cast button for easy streaming

      A dedicated Cast button makes streaming content from external devices faster. Simply press to activate the connection info screen in order to stream from any Cast enabled laptop, tablet, phone or desktop .

      Multi-RC settings memory

      Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.

      Lockable battery compartment

      The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

      Low-battery detection

      When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        205 x 53 x 20 mm
        Product dimension (WxDxH) inch
        8,05 x 2,08 x 0,79  inch

      • Battery

        Type
        2xAAA (Not Included)

