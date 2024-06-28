Search terms

    This interactive display, powered by Android 13, has up to 40 touchpoints, maximising engagement and collaboration. Toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass are ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

    Cast directly from any device

    Teachers, students or employees can cast directly from their device with AirPlay, Google Cast, and Miracast.

    Advanced IR touch

    Advanced 0-gap IR touch with smaller, shallower bezels.

    Android SoC for seamless software and app integration

    Our integrated Android 13 OS has been specially developed to bring a next level secure professional System on Chip. Save your favorite apps and software directly into the display or, choose from the large library of Android apps .

    Anti-glare toughened glass

    Anti-glare, anti-reflection, 7 MoH hardness.

    Blue light filter

    Blue light filter to help protect eyes and avoid eye fatigue.

    EDLA certified for security

    Google EDLA certified, offering a seamless integration into the Google platform, adding an additional layer of security and providing access to a managed Google Play Store.

    Whiteboard application

    The embedded whiteboard application enables seamless collaboration and brainstorming directly on the display.

    Built-in ambient light sensor

    Built-in ambient light sensors contribute to energy savings by automatically adjusting the screen brightness to the surrounding lighting conditions.

    Multi-touch technology capable of 40 touchpoints

    Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 40 touchpoints at the same time for slick, agile lessons or brainstorming sessions. Perfect for collaborative and co-creation applications, this display connects your audience with any content. Offering enhanced user friendliness with eraser functionality, palm rejection and tip size recognition.

    OPS slot allows PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Palm rejection

    Palm rejection for enhanced precision.

    Wireless presentations

    Philips ScreenShare makes it easy for teachers and students to wirelessly share their screens from their own device, whatever the operating system, via the browser or their favourite apps, onto the Philips Interactive Collaboration display.

    PPDS Wave-ready for remote display management and control

    Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing central content needs, and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
      Video input
      • USB 3.0 (x3)
      • USB-C (up to 65W)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
      • SPDIF (x1)
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • micro SD
      • USB-B (x3)
      • Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
      • Thermal sensor
      Video output
      HDMI 2.0 (x1)
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • RJ45 x2

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      217.4  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      85.6  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.4935x0.4935 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      400  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Panel technology
      IPS
      Operating system
      Android 13
      OS UI resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (18/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      • AC Out
      • Smart Insert
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x20 W

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 - 240V~, 50 - 60Hz, 7.5A
      Consumption (Typical)
      TBD  W
      Consumption (Max)
      TBD
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 350, 70Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75Hz
      • 848 x 480, 60Hz
      • 960x720, 75Hz
      • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
      • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
      • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
      • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
      • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
      • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      Video formats
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 2160p, 50, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1965.1  mm
      Set Height
      1158.74  mm
      Weight
      TBD  kg
      Set Depth
      116.227  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      77.37  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      45.62  inch
      Wall Mount
      800x400mm,M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      4.58  inch
      Bezel width
      16.7mm(T/R/L), 39.42mm(B)

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      TBD  kg
      Product with packaging (lb)
      TBD  lb
      Product without stand (kg)
      TBD  kg
      Product without stand (lb)
      TBD  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • H.263
      • H.264
      • H.265
      • MPEG1/2
      • MPEG4
      • VP8
      • VP9
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • HEAAC
      • MPEG

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      4xA73 + 4xA53
      GPU
      Multi-Core Mali-G52
      Storage
      32 GB eMMc
      Wifi
      2G/5G/6G 2T2R

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • Cleaning cloth (x1)
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
      • AC Power Cord
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • AC switch cover & Screw x1
      • HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Touch Pen (x2)
      Optional accessories
      Interact dongles

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Dutch
      • Danish
      • English
      • French
      • Finnish
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Norwegian
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      5 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • EAC
      • EMF
      • ETL

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      0-gap Infrared touch
      Touch points
      40 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • Anti-Glare
      • Blue light filter
      • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Optional accessories: Interact dongles

