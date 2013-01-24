Home
Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

65BDL3552T/00

65BDL3552T/00
  Interactive classroom display
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    65BDL3552T/00

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

      Interactive classroom display

      Featuring multi-touch technology

      • 65"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

      Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

      Whiteboard mode built-in

      Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

      Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

      Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI CastTo dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        163.9  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        64.5  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        420  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300:1
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        9  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.372 x 0.372 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Picture in Picture
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Operating system
        Android 9

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Advanced infrared touch
        Touch points
        20 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • Tempered safety glass
        • Anti-Glare

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x4)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 3.0 (x2)
        • USB-C
        Audio input
        3.5mm Jack (x1)
        Audio output
        3.5mm Jack (x2)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • OPS
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • DVI - D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
        • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
        • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
        • 640 x 350, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 848 x 480, 60Hz
        • 960x720, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 4K x 2K
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 720p, 60Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (18/7)
        Signal loop through
        • IR Loopthrough
        • DisplayPort
        • RS232
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1494.30  mm
        Set Height
        869.40  mm
        Set Depth
        80.2mm(D@wall mount) / 106.8mm (D@speaker cover)  mm
        Product weight
        43.6  kg
        VESA Mount
        400(H)x400(V), M8
        Bezel width
        16.30 mm(even)
        Product weight (lb)
        96.12  lb
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.16(D@wall mount) / 4.20 (D@speaker cover)  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        34.23  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        58.83  inch
        Smart Insert mount
        100mm x 100mm, 6xM4L6

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 20W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80%(Operational),5 - 95%(Storage)  %
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Consumption (Typical)
        175  W
        Comsumption (Max)
        350 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Cleaning cloth (x1)
        • DVI-D cable (1.8m )
        • M2 Screw (x2)
        • M3 screw (x2)
        • Philips logo
        • Touch Pen (x2)
        • Touch USB (x1)
        • USB Cover
        Optional accessories
        Cast to dongle

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • CE
        • EMF
        • ETL
        • FCC, Class A
        • PSB
        • RoHS
        • EAC
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Video
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        MTK5680
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc
        Wifi
        • AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
        • STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)
        GPU
        DDR4 4GB
        Memory
        4GB RAM

