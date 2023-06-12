Search terms

EN
AR

Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

32BDL3650Q/00
  • Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    32BDL3650Q/00

    Stand out from the crowd

    Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line digital display. This reliable, easy-to-install, Android powered signage solution is Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control, any time, anywhere.

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Stand out from the crowd

    Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line digital display. This reliable, easy-to-install, Android powered signage solution is Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control, any time, anywhere.

    Stand out from the crowd

    Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line digital display. This reliable, easy-to-install, Android powered signage solution is Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control, any time, anywhere.

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Stand out from the crowd

    Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line digital display. This reliable, easy-to-install, Android powered signage solution is Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control, any time, anywhere.

    Similar products

    See all Q-Line Series

      Stand out from the crowd

      Your versatile and easy-to-set-up 18/7 display

      • 32"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists.

      FailOver. Ensure your display never goes blank

      Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of an input source or application failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

      Easily schedule content from USB or internal memory

      Easily schedule content to play from USB or from internal memory. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

      Optional Interact for wireless screen share

      Wirelessly screen share using your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI Interact dongle to cast directly onto the screen without connecting into the secured network.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Powered by our Android 10 SoC platform, these hard-working Philips professional displays are optimised for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly onto the display too. Flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

      Catch the Wave for revolutionary results

      Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips Q-Line displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • USB 3.0 (x1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        micro SD
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        80  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        31.5  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.36375 x 0.36375 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 Million
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        Panel technology
        VA
        Operating system
        Android 10
        Haze
        2%

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (18/7)
        • Portrait (18/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 3 x 3
        Keyboard control
        • Lockable
        • Hidden
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 - 240V~, 50-60Hz, 1.5A
        Consumption (Typical)
        50  W
        Consumption (Max)
        100 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50,60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        726.5  mm
        Product weight
        5.31  kg
        Set Height
        425.4  mm
        Set Depth
        69.1(D@Handle) / 65.1(D@Wall mount)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        28.6  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        16.75  inch
        Wall Mount
        100 mm x 100 mm, 200 mm x 200 mm, M4
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.72 (D@Handle) / 2.56 (D@Wall mount  inch
        Bezel width
        11.9 mm (L/R/T) 17.2 (B)
        Product weight (lb)
        11.71  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG
        • H.264
        • H.263
        • H.265
        • AVI
        • MP4
        • VP8
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Quad Core Cortex A55
        GPU
        G52 MC1
        Memory
        • 16GB
        • 3GB DDR

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RS232 cable
        • USB cover and screws
        • Wire Clamper (x3)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CB
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • VCCI
        • RoHS
        • UL

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.