Professional TV

22AV2304A/00
  • Hygienic Remote Control Hygienic Remote Control Hygienic Remote Control
    -{discount-value}

      Hygienic Remote Control

      Effortless functionality.

      • Remote Control

      Hygienic, anti-microbial and cavity-free

      The choice of anti-microbial material combined with a cavity-free design, makes this hygienic remote control easy cleanable and free from germs.

      Super long battery life

      Free your staff from additional workload doing in-room interventions to change batteries. 2 AA alkaline batteries ensure very long battery life, up to 5 years.

      Clear layout for effortless operation

      Take control with effortless operation at your fingertips. A natural layout gives this remote control an intuitive feel with access to all the TV's features set neatly in place.

      Multi-RC settings memory

      Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.

      Lockable battery compartment

      The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

      Low-battery detection

      When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

      Cast button for easy streaming

      A dedicated Cast button makes streaming content from external devices faster. Simply press to activate the connection info screen in order to stream from any Cast enabled laptop, tablet, phone or desktop .

      Technical Specifications

      • Battery

        Type
        2xAA (Not Included)

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        215 x 46 x 23 mm
        Product dimension (WxDxH) inch
        8.46 x 1.81 x 0.91  inch

