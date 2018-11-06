3D Non-selective enables faster and more robust* large volume 3D FFE imaging in brain and cardiac applications. Thanks to shorter TR and TE, 3D Non-selective delivers a 9% faster protocol and improved grey-white matter contrast in Brain 3D TFE.* For cardiac applications, 3D Non-selective delivers 3D bFFE with reduced banding artifacts.*
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