Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX

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Support your clinical decisions by leveraging our imaging solutions built on proven dStream digital broadband technology, present in over 2000 installations worldwide. Accelerate patient throughput with a simplified Breeze Workflow. An intuitive user interface enhanced by highly guided and standardized examination procedures helps you perform routine MRI exams from day one. And with low installation and siting expenses, continuous uptime support and easy upgrades, you can continue to enhance your possibilities.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Expand your clinical reach
Expand your clinical reach
Expand your clinical reach
Expand your clinical reach
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Up to 60% higher resolution
Up to 60% higher resolution
Up to 60% higher resolution
Up to 60% higher resolution
A smart way to standardize your exams
A smart way to standardize your exams
A smart way to standardize your exams
A smart way to standardize your exams
Keep transport and installation costs low
Keep transport and installation costs low
Keep transport and installation costs low
Keep transport and installation costs low
Reduce energy costs
Reduce energy costs
Reduce energy costs
Reduce energy costs
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Conserve precious helium
Conserve precious helium
Conserve precious helium
Conserve precious helium
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Expand your clinical reach
Expand your clinical reach
Expand your clinical reach
Expand your clinical reach
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Up to 60% higher resolution
Up to 60% higher resolution
Up to 60% higher resolution
Up to 60% higher resolution
A smart way to standardize your exams
A smart way to standardize your exams
A smart way to standardize your exams
A smart way to standardize your exams
Keep transport and installation costs low
Keep transport and installation costs low
Keep transport and installation costs low
Keep transport and installation costs low
Reduce energy costs
Reduce energy costs
Reduce energy costs
Reduce energy costs
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Conserve precious helium
Conserve precious helium
Conserve precious helium
Conserve precious helium
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
A revolutionary workflow delivers MRI speed – and productivity
A revolutionary workflow delivers
MRI speed – and productivity
Dr. Takahashi,
Mrs. Silvia Schiffer, Director and Senior Radiologist at Radiologie Schiffer in Germany is sharing her experiences with the Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T MR system.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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