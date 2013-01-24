Home
Thank you for your interest in Philips, a world wide leader in professional healthcare products and solutions.


Phone numbers and addresses

For immediate assitance with your product purchase or for technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
If you prefer to contact us online click below and fill in the form. We will respond to your request as quickly as possible.
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
Final CEE consent

For all non-healthcare products questions (Consumer Applicances, Shavers, Oral Care, Consumer or Professional Lighting) please see our Contact & Support Page

Office Locations

U.A.E
Dubai

Philips Healthcare
Ground floor, Choiuri Group Building
Dubai Knowledge Village,
Al-Safouh 2, P.O.Box 7785
Dubai, UAE

 

Tel: 800 4260

Email

Lebanon
Beirut

Philips Healthcare 

7th Floor, Jallad Bldg.,
Riad El-Solh, Bank St.
P.O Box 11319
Beirut, Lebanon

 

Tel:  +961 1 980016

        +961 1 980017
        +961 1 980018

Saudi Arabia
Al-Khobar

Philips Healthcare
Eastern Cement Tower,
5th Floor.
Office 504 King Fahad Road.
P.O. Box 8501 Al-Khobar 34421
Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia

 

Tel: +96638870227
Fax: + 96638870467
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060

Saudi Arabia
Jeddah

Philips Healthcare
Room No. 14, 2nd Floor, Al
Hefni Center, Tahiliya St.,
Corner of Madina Rd.
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

 

Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227

Saudi Arabia
Riyadh

1st Floor, Canary Center,
Al Amir Abdul Aziz IBB Musa'id Jalawi Road, Sulaimania District.
P.O Box 9844, 11423 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

 

Tel: +96614628060
Hotline: 800 124 0098

Bahrain

Tel: +973 (31) 724 3135
Email

Iran

Tel:  +971-6-5178727

Iraq

Tel:  +961 1 980016

        +961 1 980017
        +961 1 980018

Jordan

Tel:  +961 1 980016

        +961 1 980017
        +961 1 980018

Kuwait

Tel:  +961 1 980016

        +961 1 980017
        +961 1 980018

Oman

Tel: 800 75151
Email

Palestine

Tel:  +961 1 980016

        +961 1 980017
        +961 1 980018

Qatar

Tel:  +974(6) 4436 7119
Tel: +974(6) 4436 7120
Email

Syrian Arab Republic

Tel:  +961 1 980016

        +961 1 980017
        +961 1 980018

Yemen

Tel: +967(73) 434 4556
Email

