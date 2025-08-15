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Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X

Excel in your daily MR services, helium-free

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Based on its revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality, with up to 80% higher sharpness⁷, even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 3x faster² with SmartSpeed Precise accelerations for all anatomies. Fast overall exam-time is further achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition X offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.

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Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet video

Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet

Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape³, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.

Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet

Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet video

Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape³, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.

Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet

Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape³, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Click here for more information
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet video

Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet

Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape³, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

Compared to existing ZBO systems, BlueSeal is up to 2050 kg (4,520 lbs) lighter⁴, eliminating the need for a quench pipe and making installation easier in densely populated cities, commercial buildings and sites with construction limitations. The system’s flexibility enables continuous operation without helium-related interruptions, ensuring access to MR services even in challenging environments and remote areas, where it is difficult to supply helium.
Click here for more information

Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Compared to existing ZBO systems, BlueSeal is up to 2050 kg (4,520 lbs) lighter⁴, eliminating the need for a quench pipe and making installation easier in densely populated cities, commercial buildings and sites with construction limitations. The system’s flexibility enables continuous operation without helium-related interruptions, ensuring access to MR services even in challenging environments and remote areas, where it is difficult to supply helium.
Click here for more information

Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

Compared to existing ZBO systems, BlueSeal is up to 2050 kg (4,520 lbs) lighter⁴, eliminating the need for a quench pipe and making installation easier in densely populated cities, commercial buildings and sites with construction limitations. The system’s flexibility enables continuous operation without helium-related interruptions, ensuring access to MR services even in challenging environments and remote areas, where it is difficult to supply helium.
Click here for more information
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

Compared to existing ZBO systems, BlueSeal is up to 2050 kg (4,520 lbs) lighter⁴, eliminating the need for a quench pipe and making installation easier in densely populated cities, commercial buildings and sites with construction limitations. The system’s flexibility enables continuous operation without helium-related interruptions, ensuring access to MR services even in challenging environments and remote areas, where it is difficult to supply helium.
Click here for more information
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Toward uninterrupted MR operations video

Toward uninterrupted MR operations

The BlueSeal magnet helps you prepare for emergency situations and to resolve small incidents in less than 6 hours, and be back in operations. It is the next step towards uninterrupted, more productive daily MRI operations. AI driven EasySwitch is designed to minimize unexpected downtime. It allows the BlueSeal magnet to be discharged and recharged behind the MRI console, without helium loss.

Toward uninterrupted MR operations

Toward uninterrupted MR operations video

The BlueSeal magnet helps you prepare for emergency situations and to resolve small incidents in less than 6 hours, and be back in operations. It is the next step towards uninterrupted, more productive daily MRI operations. AI driven EasySwitch is designed to minimize unexpected downtime. It allows the BlueSeal magnet to be discharged and recharged behind the MRI console, without helium loss.

Toward uninterrupted MR operations

The BlueSeal magnet helps you prepare for emergency situations and to resolve small incidents in less than 6 hours, and be back in operations. It is the next step towards uninterrupted, more productive daily MRI operations. AI driven EasySwitch is designed to minimize unexpected downtime. It allows the BlueSeal magnet to be discharged and recharged behind the MRI console, without helium loss.
Click here for more information
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Toward uninterrupted MR operations video

Toward uninterrupted MR operations

The BlueSeal magnet helps you prepare for emergency situations and to resolve small incidents in less than 6 hours, and be back in operations. It is the next step towards uninterrupted, more productive daily MRI operations. AI driven EasySwitch is designed to minimize unexpected downtime. It allows the BlueSeal magnet to be discharged and recharged behind the MRI console, without helium loss.
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵ video

Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵

Philips SmartSpeed Precise is our next generation acceleration technique that expands the proven Compressed SENSE and SmartSpeed⁶ technologies with a unique integrated Dual AI⁵ innovation. SmartSpeed Precise takes the leap towards ultimate precision at maximum speed by maximizing image quality with better signal-to-noise ratio and up to 80% higher sharpness⁷ and increasing your imaging speed by up to a factor of 3.²

Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵

Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵ video

Philips SmartSpeed Precise is our next generation acceleration technique that expands the proven Compressed SENSE and SmartSpeed⁶ technologies with a unique integrated Dual AI⁵ innovation. SmartSpeed Precise takes the leap towards ultimate precision at maximum speed by maximizing image quality with better signal-to-noise ratio and up to 80% higher sharpness⁷ and increasing your imaging speed by up to a factor of 3.²

Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵

Philips SmartSpeed Precise is our next generation acceleration technique that expands the proven Compressed SENSE and SmartSpeed⁶ technologies with a unique integrated Dual AI⁵ innovation. SmartSpeed Precise takes the leap towards ultimate precision at maximum speed by maximizing image quality with better signal-to-noise ratio and up to 80% higher sharpness⁷ and increasing your imaging speed by up to a factor of 3.²
Click here for more information
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵ video

Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵

Philips SmartSpeed Precise is our next generation acceleration technique that expands the proven Compressed SENSE and SmartSpeed⁶ technologies with a unique integrated Dual AI⁵ innovation. SmartSpeed Precise takes the leap towards ultimate precision at maximum speed by maximizing image quality with better signal-to-noise ratio and up to 80% higher sharpness⁷ and increasing your imaging speed by up to a factor of 3.²
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR video

Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR

Due to the design of the BlueSeal magnet there is a negligible energy transfer from gradient coil to the magnet. This allows to maintain perfect B0 stability overtime which is especially beneficial for B0 sensitive acquisitions like cardiac bTFE sequences.
Click here to read more

Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR

Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR video

Due to the design of the BlueSeal magnet there is a negligible energy transfer from gradient coil to the magnet. This allows to maintain perfect B0 stability overtime which is especially beneficial for B0 sensitive acquisitions like cardiac bTFE sequences.
Click here to read more

Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR

Due to the design of the BlueSeal magnet there is a negligible energy transfer from gradient coil to the magnet. This allows to maintain perfect B0 stability overtime which is especially beneficial for B0 sensitive acquisitions like cardiac bTFE sequences.
Click here for more information
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR video

Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR

Due to the design of the BlueSeal magnet there is a negligible energy transfer from gradient coil to the magnet. This allows to maintain perfect B0 stability overtime which is especially beneficial for B0 sensitive acquisitions like cardiac bTFE sequences.
Click here to read more
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF video

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Increase. prodvty. Smart WF video

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Click here for more information
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF video

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start video

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.

Work smart from the start

Work smart from the start video

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
Click here for more information
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start video

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience

Provide an immersive visual experience

Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.

Provide an immersive visual experience

Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.

Provide an immersive visual experience

Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Click here for more information
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience

Provide an immersive visual experience

Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Philips for a lifetime support
Philips for a lifetime support

Philips for a lifetime support

Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.

Philips for a lifetime support

Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.

Philips for a lifetime support

Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.
Click here for more information
Philips for a lifetime support
Philips for a lifetime support

Philips for a lifetime support

Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.
  • Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
  • Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
  • Toward uninterrupted MR operations
  • Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
See all features
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet video

Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet

Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape³, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.

Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet

Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet video

Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape³, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.

Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet

Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape³, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Click here for more information
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet video

Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet

Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape³, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

Compared to existing ZBO systems, BlueSeal is up to 2050 kg (4,520 lbs) lighter⁴, eliminating the need for a quench pipe and making installation easier in densely populated cities, commercial buildings and sites with construction limitations. The system’s flexibility enables continuous operation without helium-related interruptions, ensuring access to MR services even in challenging environments and remote areas, where it is difficult to supply helium.
Click here for more information

Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Compared to existing ZBO systems, BlueSeal is up to 2050 kg (4,520 lbs) lighter⁴, eliminating the need for a quench pipe and making installation easier in densely populated cities, commercial buildings and sites with construction limitations. The system’s flexibility enables continuous operation without helium-related interruptions, ensuring access to MR services even in challenging environments and remote areas, where it is difficult to supply helium.
Click here for more information

Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

Compared to existing ZBO systems, BlueSeal is up to 2050 kg (4,520 lbs) lighter⁴, eliminating the need for a quench pipe and making installation easier in densely populated cities, commercial buildings and sites with construction limitations. The system’s flexibility enables continuous operation without helium-related interruptions, ensuring access to MR services even in challenging environments and remote areas, where it is difficult to supply helium.
Click here for more information
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

Compared to existing ZBO systems, BlueSeal is up to 2050 kg (4,520 lbs) lighter⁴, eliminating the need for a quench pipe and making installation easier in densely populated cities, commercial buildings and sites with construction limitations. The system’s flexibility enables continuous operation without helium-related interruptions, ensuring access to MR services even in challenging environments and remote areas, where it is difficult to supply helium.
Click here for more information
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Toward uninterrupted MR operations video

Toward uninterrupted MR operations

The BlueSeal magnet helps you prepare for emergency situations and to resolve small incidents in less than 6 hours, and be back in operations. It is the next step towards uninterrupted, more productive daily MRI operations. AI driven EasySwitch is designed to minimize unexpected downtime. It allows the BlueSeal magnet to be discharged and recharged behind the MRI console, without helium loss.

Toward uninterrupted MR operations

Toward uninterrupted MR operations video

The BlueSeal magnet helps you prepare for emergency situations and to resolve small incidents in less than 6 hours, and be back in operations. It is the next step towards uninterrupted, more productive daily MRI operations. AI driven EasySwitch is designed to minimize unexpected downtime. It allows the BlueSeal magnet to be discharged and recharged behind the MRI console, without helium loss.

Toward uninterrupted MR operations

The BlueSeal magnet helps you prepare for emergency situations and to resolve small incidents in less than 6 hours, and be back in operations. It is the next step towards uninterrupted, more productive daily MRI operations. AI driven EasySwitch is designed to minimize unexpected downtime. It allows the BlueSeal magnet to be discharged and recharged behind the MRI console, without helium loss.
Click here for more information
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Toward uninterrupted MR operations video

Toward uninterrupted MR operations

The BlueSeal magnet helps you prepare for emergency situations and to resolve small incidents in less than 6 hours, and be back in operations. It is the next step towards uninterrupted, more productive daily MRI operations. AI driven EasySwitch is designed to minimize unexpected downtime. It allows the BlueSeal magnet to be discharged and recharged behind the MRI console, without helium loss.
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵ video

Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵

Philips SmartSpeed Precise is our next generation acceleration technique that expands the proven Compressed SENSE and SmartSpeed⁶ technologies with a unique integrated Dual AI⁵ innovation. SmartSpeed Precise takes the leap towards ultimate precision at maximum speed by maximizing image quality with better signal-to-noise ratio and up to 80% higher sharpness⁷ and increasing your imaging speed by up to a factor of 3.²

Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵

Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵ video

Philips SmartSpeed Precise is our next generation acceleration technique that expands the proven Compressed SENSE and SmartSpeed⁶ technologies with a unique integrated Dual AI⁵ innovation. SmartSpeed Precise takes the leap towards ultimate precision at maximum speed by maximizing image quality with better signal-to-noise ratio and up to 80% higher sharpness⁷ and increasing your imaging speed by up to a factor of 3.²

Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵

Philips SmartSpeed Precise is our next generation acceleration technique that expands the proven Compressed SENSE and SmartSpeed⁶ technologies with a unique integrated Dual AI⁵ innovation. SmartSpeed Precise takes the leap towards ultimate precision at maximum speed by maximizing image quality with better signal-to-noise ratio and up to 80% higher sharpness⁷ and increasing your imaging speed by up to a factor of 3.²
Click here for more information
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵ video

Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵

Philips SmartSpeed Precise is our next generation acceleration technique that expands the proven Compressed SENSE and SmartSpeed⁶ technologies with a unique integrated Dual AI⁵ innovation. SmartSpeed Precise takes the leap towards ultimate precision at maximum speed by maximizing image quality with better signal-to-noise ratio and up to 80% higher sharpness⁷ and increasing your imaging speed by up to a factor of 3.²
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR video

Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR

Due to the design of the BlueSeal magnet there is a negligible energy transfer from gradient coil to the magnet. This allows to maintain perfect B0 stability overtime which is especially beneficial for B0 sensitive acquisitions like cardiac bTFE sequences.
Click here to read more

Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR

Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR video

Due to the design of the BlueSeal magnet there is a negligible energy transfer from gradient coil to the magnet. This allows to maintain perfect B0 stability overtime which is especially beneficial for B0 sensitive acquisitions like cardiac bTFE sequences.
Click here to read more

Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR

Due to the design of the BlueSeal magnet there is a negligible energy transfer from gradient coil to the magnet. This allows to maintain perfect B0 stability overtime which is especially beneficial for B0 sensitive acquisitions like cardiac bTFE sequences.
Click here for more information
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR video

Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR

Due to the design of the BlueSeal magnet there is a negligible energy transfer from gradient coil to the magnet. This allows to maintain perfect B0 stability overtime which is especially beneficial for B0 sensitive acquisitions like cardiac bTFE sequences.
Click here to read more
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF video

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Increase. prodvty. Smart WF video

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Click here for more information
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF video

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start video

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.

Work smart from the start

Work smart from the start video

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
Click here for more information
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start video

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience

Provide an immersive visual experience

Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.

Provide an immersive visual experience

Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.

Provide an immersive visual experience

Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Click here for more information
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience

Provide an immersive visual experience

Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Philips for a lifetime support
Philips for a lifetime support

Philips for a lifetime support

Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.

Philips for a lifetime support

Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.

Philips for a lifetime support

Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.
Click here for more information
Philips for a lifetime support
Philips for a lifetime support

Philips for a lifetime support

Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.
Find the right clinical app

Committed to a sustainable MR future

 

How can Philips BlueSeal magnet help the global challenge of helium’s rising cost and scarcity?

Watch the webinar

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Ingenia Ambition 1.5T MRI scanner

The world’s first MRI scanner to offer Philips outstanding speed, clinical confidence, patient comfort and peace of mind with helium-free MR operations

Discover Ingenia Ambition
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Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

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Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.

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Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.

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FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

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Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.

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Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • 1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
  • 2. Compared to Philips SENSE.
  • 3. Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen in the room.
  • 4. Compared to conventional zero boil off and sealed 1.5T systems in the industry. Based on published product data.
  • 5. Reconstruction technology consisting of a first AI engine applied at the source of signal (Adaptive CS-NET) and a second AI engine applied on the raw complex imaging data (Precise Net).
  • 6. Compared to a workstation.
  • 7. Compared to Philips SENSE/ C-SENSE imaging.

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