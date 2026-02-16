XV3101/01
Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!
Say goodbye to mops that spread dirt! Hello Philips OneUp Electric Mop: the mop that changed the cleaning game, delivering 2x cleaner floors 2x faster***. Thanks to the patented OneUp technology, it sucks up dirty water while pumping clean water onto the floor for a spotless shine.See all benefits
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Cleans grease, stains, sticky liquids, fine dust and your everyday floor messes. For a shining floor without residue and streaks for up to 99.9% bacteria removal*
Enjoy hassle-free floor mopping without the need for buckets, wringing, or rinsing. The Philips OneUp Electric Mop simplifies every step.
Thanks to the patented OneUp technology, you can be sure you don’t spread dirt. It pumps clean water on the floor while silently sucking up dirty water. Every time.
Keep clean and dirty water always separate thanks to the integrated water tanks. They are easy to refill and empty without ever touching the dirty water.
Easily mop hard-to-reach corners and areas under low furniture thanks to the 360° rotating hinge.
Move freely with no cords or cables needed. It moves just like your old mop - minus the bucket!
Ideal for apartment up to 125mq, thanks to 50mq coverage in one water tank. One fully-charged battery lasts up to 50 mins, providing extended cleaning time
Mop and dry simultaneously. The original Philips OneUp Pads ensure optimal and even wetting with 50% faster drying**. OneUp cleans deeper than traditional mops, removing built-up dirt and residue. If you see striping, don’t worry, it means dirt is being removed! Mop in multiple directions, not just straight lines, for a thorough clean.
Mop hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors like laminate, non-textured tiles, vinyl, wood like parquet, cast floor and stone.
Led display shows charging status at a glance. And when it's time to recharge, the USB-C port makes it easy to charge with your regular charger or even a power bank.
Easily remove Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads without having to touch any dirt water. Clean in the washing machine and reuse for up to 6 months.
More efficient water use contributing to a water saving of up to 90% vs a manual mop and a bucket
The ultra-concentrated formula of Philips OneUp Floor Cleaner ensures 1 cartridge lasts for up to 40 cleaning sessions. Pet and family friendly, it makes for safe and everyday use of less detergent. It was specially formulated for Philips OneUp Electric Mop to ensure top cleaning performance, extending the life of your mop.
Technical specifications
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