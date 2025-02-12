Search terms

EN
AR
  • Compact in size. Powerful in action. Compact in size. Powerful in action. Compact in size. Powerful in action.

    1000 Series Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

    XB1042/10

    Compact in size. Powerful in action.

    Enjoy our Philips Bagless Vacuum 1000 Series powered by PowerCyclone 3 and powerful motor. Vacuum any type of floor thoroughly with our multi-purpose nozzle. When you're done, tip dust directly into the bin. No bags. Minimal space, easy to store.

    See all benefits

    1000 Series Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

    Similar products

    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Compact in size. Powerful in action.

    With great suction in a practical design

    • 1200 W
    • PowerCyclone 3
    • Multi-purpose nozzle
    • Furniture nozzle 90mm
    1200W motor ensures powerful performance

    1200W motor ensures powerful performance

    Enjoy great suction power thanks to the 1200W motor. It effectively removes dust from hard floors and carpets, leaving you home feeling fresh and clean.

    PowerCyclone 3 keeps strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 3 keeps strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 3 technology accelerates air in the cyclonic chamber and efficiently separates dust from the air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

    Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

    Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

    Clean different kinds of floors effecitvely using the multi-purpose nozzle. Protect hard floors by using the brushes and then switch to the smooth soleplate when you're cleaning carpet.

    Bagless design for easy emptying

    Bagless design for easy emptying

    No more dust bags. When you're finished vacuuming, tip out the dust directly into the bin. Our bagless design makes finishing up quick and easy.

    Compact design for easy storage

    Compact design for easy storage

    Save on valuable storage space with the compact and lightweight design. It's easy to tuck away into cupboards and wardrobes, and light enough to lift easily onto a shelf.

    3-stage filter system captures 99.9%* of particles

    3-stage filter system captures 99.9%* of particles

    3-stage filtration system capture >99.9%* of particles with the washable motor filter. It ensures captured particles remain inside the dust container, keeping your living environment fresh and healthy.

    Furniture nozzle 90mm designed to clean soft furnishings

    Furniture nozzle 90mm designed to clean soft furnishings

    Furniture nozzle 90mm helps to clean soft furnishings like cushions, couches, and arm chairs, even removing pet hair

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Color
      Deep Black & Coral Mood
      Product type
      Bagless vacuum cleaner
      Noise level (standard)
      79 dB
      Dust capacity
      1.3L
      Warranty
      2 years
      Action radius
      8.5 m
      Input power (IEC)
      1100W
      Input power (max)
      1200W
      Motor Filter
      Washable filter
      Exhaust filter
      HEPA
      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Carrying handle
      Top
      Power control
      No
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic
      Wheel type
      Plastic
      Accessory storage
      No
      Parking position
      Horizontal
      Technology
      PowerCyclone 3
      Cord length
      5.5 m

    • Design

      Sustainable package
      100% recycled materials

    • Accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Multi-purpose nozzle
      Included accessories
      Crevice tool 2 in 1, Furniture nozzle 90mm

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      342 mm
      Product Width
      292 mm
      Product Height
      242 mm
      Package Length
      278 mm
      Package Width
      455 mm
      Package Height
      360 mm
      Product Weight
      3,6 kg

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      Relevant filter variant XV1210/01

    • Technical Specifications

      Voltage
      220-230 V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Durability

      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • *IEC Rated Input Power is the average power, while the device can get <1200W at maximum
    • *Tested according to EN:60312-12017.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.