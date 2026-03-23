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2 year warranty

All series

  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit

True wireless headphones

TAT1000BK/97

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Feel the beat, love the fit

Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 18 hours play time.

See all benefits

Feel the beat, love the fit

  • Small buds. Great value

  • Natural sound. Dynamic bass

  • Pocket-sized charging case

  • IPX4 splash resistant

Great sound with large 13 mm drivers

Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 18 hours play time.

Compatible with Bluetooth® 6.0 and Microsoft Swift Pair

Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound. Microsoft Swift Pair is supported too.

Pocket-sized charging case

The small charging case slips easily into a pocket, while Mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.

Technical Specifications

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