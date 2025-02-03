Search terms

    6000 series Open-ear true wireless sports headphones

    TAA6709DG/97

    Open your ears. Hit your stride.

    Go for it with the true wireless open-ear buds that always fit perfectly! A soft, comfy hook keeps these buds in place no matter how you love to move—and the open-ear design means you’ll hear your world as well as your music.

    6000 series Open-ear true wireless sports headphones

    Open your ears. Hit your stride.

    • Open-ear true wireless fit
    • Air conduction
    • IP55 dust/water protection
    • Up to 28 hours play time
    Open-ear true wireless fit. Hear the world, feel the beat

    Open-ear true wireless fit. Hear the world, feel the beat

    The open-ear design of these earbuds means there's no need to play around with different-sized ear tips. Instead, comfortable ear hooks loop around your ears, and a rubberized anchor at the end of each hook gently grips under the back of your ear for extra security and a fit that won't fail.

    Air conduction. Nothing in your ear canal except music

    Air conduction. Nothing in your ear canal except music

    Music, audiobooks, podcasts, workout playlist—you'll enjoy good sound with decent bass whatever you're listening to! Each earbud sits securely on the curve of your outer ear and precision drivers direct sound into your ear canal without sealing it, so you'll hear your surroundings while you listen.

    Get out there. IP55 dust and water resistant

    Get out there. IP55 dust and water resistant

    Walk in the woods. Run in the rain. An IP55 rating means these open-ear buds don't mind sweat, moisture, or dust—so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you're getting your move on outside, a running light keeps you visible.

    Up to 28 hours play time. Slimline charging case

    Up to 28 hours play time. Slimline charging case

    You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 21 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for just 5 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    Customizable on-ear touch controls

    Customizable on-ear touch controls

    There are handy on-ear touch controls for music playback, volume, and calls. Prefer to use the left or right earbud? You can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.

    Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

    Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

    Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

    Clearer calls on the go. They’ll hear you, not the noise

    Clearer calls on the go. They’ll hear you, not the noise

    When you're on a call, beamforming mics accurately pick up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, and not the traffic or the chatter of the people standing next to you!

    Philips Headphones app. Your healthy lifestyle companion

    Philips Headphones app. Your healthy lifestyle companion

    Use our companion app to soundtrack more than your workouts! Select Soundscapes to listen to nature sounds or instrumental sound baths—perfect for post-workout cooldowns. Or listen to binaural beats to aid relaxation or focus: you can listen to the beats on their own, mixed with your music, or as a background sound in a soundscape.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      150 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      18 x 10 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      30 mW
      Sensitivity
      91dB(1KHz, -10dBFS)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      • SBC
      • AAC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      28.50  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      22.50  cm
      Gross weight
      4.149  kg
      Height
      26.00  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 15966 9
      Nett weight
      2.28  kg
      Tare weight
      1.869  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IP55
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch
      LED safety lights
      Yes

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      13.30  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10.50  cm
      Height
      12.00  cm
      Nett weight
      0.29  kg
      Gross weight
      0.472  kg
      Tare weight
      0.182  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 15966 6

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      7 + 21  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      5 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      10.1  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      580  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      58  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      12.7  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      12.6  cm
      Depth
      3.2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 15966 2
      Gross weight
      0.135  kg
      Nett weight
      0.095  kg
      Tare weight
      0.04  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Dark grey
      Wearing style
      Ear-hook
      Ear fitting
      Open-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Open fit

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 mics

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Dimensions

      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      7.50 x 5.50 x 1.80 cm
      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      8.50 x 6.00 x 2.50 cm
      Total weight
      0.073 kg

