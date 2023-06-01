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  • Easy, every day de-wrinkling Easy, every day de-wrinkling Easy, every day de-wrinkling

    Stand Steamer 3000 Series Stand Steamer with XL StyleBoard

    STE3180/30

    Easy, every day de-wrinkling

    Spend less time de-creasing your outfits with the Philips Stand Steamer 3000 Series thanks to its integrated board and large pointed steamer. Keep your wardrobe germ free* and add scented freshness with the MyEssence fragrance infuser.

    See all benefits

    Stand Steamer 3000 Series Stand Steamer with XL StyleBoard

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    Easy, every day de-wrinkling

    XL StyleBoard for better results, top to bottom

    • XL StyleBoard
    • 5 Steam settings
    • Pointed metal steam plate tip
    • 2000W power
    Integrated XL StyleBoard for for better results all round

    Integrated XL StyleBoard for for better results all round

    The extra long StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simplypress the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming withcrisp results from top to bottom.

    Heats up in under 60 seconds, so you are ready in no time

    Heats up in under 60 seconds, so you are ready in no time

    Whenever you need it, the stand steamer is ready to use in less than 60 seconds, ideal for those last minute outfit choices.

    MyEssence, refresh your clothes with your favorite scents

    MyEssence, refresh your clothes with your favorite scents

    Our innovative MyEssence fragrance infuser lets you refresh clothing withyour favourite scents anytime you choose.

    5 steam settings with high continuous steam rate

    5 steam settings with high continuous steam rate

    Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

    Large pointed steamer head for precise results

    Large pointed steamer head for precise results

    Perfectly precise: Our innovative steamer head features a large soleplate and precision tip designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in-between buttons with ease.

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Besides de-wrinkling, 3000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

    Large 2 L water tank, lasts longer between refills

    Large 2 L water tank, lasts longer between refills

    Take on big loads: The 2L detachable and transparent water tank is large enough to tackle even big loads of ironing.

    Safe on all ironable fabrics

    Safe on all ironable fabrics

    Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

    Technical Specifications

    • Board cover

      Top layer
      100% Cotton

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Easy rinsing

    • Accessories

      Easy steamer head holder
      Yes
      Glove for extra protection
      Yes
      Adjustable pole
      Yes
      Brush
      Yes
      Adjustable double pole
      Yes
      Support accessory
      XL StyleBoard
      MyEssence fragrance cap
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Purple

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Heat up time
      <1  minute(s)
      Filling and emptying water
      Extra large filling hole
      Water tank capacity
      2000  ml
      Soleplate name
      Metal
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Hose length
      1.33  m
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Silicone steam hose
      Yes
      Special water inlet
      Yes
      Support for ironing
      XL StyleBoard
      Auto shut off
      Yes
      PVC Free Hose
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      40  g/min
      Power
      2000  W
      Steam output
      Yes
      Steam output control
      5 settings
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Ready to use
      <1 minute(s)
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      83% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Easy Rinse

    • Size and weight

      Board size (WxHxL)
      32*5*73.3  cm
      Weight of board
      0.6624  kg
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      32*172*31  cm
      Cover size (WxHxL)
      33*5*74.3  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      2.33  kg
      Foam layer thickness
      5  mm
      Ironing surface
      73  cm
      Pole dimensions extended
      101  cm
      Weight of steamer head
      0.42  kg
      Weight of steamer head + base
      4.21  kg

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    • Tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans with 1 minute steaming time
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