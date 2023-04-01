Stand Steamer 3000 Series With tilting StyleBoard
Easy, every day de-creasing
Spend less time de-creasing your outfits with the Philips Stand Steamer 3000 Series thanks to its integrated board and large pointed steamer. Keep your wardrobe germ free* and add scented freshness with the MyEssence fragrance infuser.
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Stand Steamer 3000 Series With tilting StyleBoard
Easy, every day de-creasing Tilting StyleBoard for better results Tilting StyleBoard 3 Steam settings Pointed metal steam plate tip 2000W power Tilting StyleBoard for better results, conveniently
The tilting StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.
Heats up in under 60 seconds, so you are ready in no time
Whenever you need it, the stand steamer is ready to use in less than 60 seconds, ideal for those last minute outfit choices.
MyEssence, refresh your clothes with your favorite scents
Our innovative MyEssence fragrance infuser lets you refresh clothing withyour favourite scents anytime you choose.
3 steam settings with high continuous steam rate
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Uselow steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabricsand coats.
Large pointed metal steamer head for precise results
Perfectly precise: Our innovative metal steamer head features a large soleplate and precision tip designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in-between buttons with ease.
Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors
Besides de-wrinkling, 3000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.
Large 2 L water tank, lasts longer between refills
Take on big loads: The 2L detachable and transparent water tank is large enough to tackle even big loads of ironing.
Safe on all ironable fabrics
Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
Slim design to store easily
Make it fit: Due to its smart design, the stand steamer doesn't take much space and can be stored easily.
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General Specification
Product type
Stand Steamer Heat up time
<1 minute Soleplate material
Metal Calc management
Descaling and cleaning - Easy Rinse Detachable water tank
Yes Suitable for tap water
Yes Water tank capacity
2 L Extra large filling hole
Yes Variable steam levels
3 settings Vertical steaming
Yes Integrated power plug
Yes Silicone steam hose
Yes Warranty/Guarantee
2 year worldwide guarantee
Technical Specifications
Power
2000 W Ready to use
<1 minute Continuous steam rate
40 g/min Voltage
220-240 V
Safety
Automatic shut-off
Yes Safe on all ironable fabrics
Even delicates like silk
Weight and Dimensions
Product dimensions (WxHxL)
32x172x31 cm Power cord length
1.8 m Hose cord length
1.33 m Pole dimensions extended
101 cm Ironing mat dimensions
32.7 x 60.8 cm Board size (WxHxL)
32x5x60 cm Cover size (WxHxL)
33x5x61 cm Ironing surface
60 cm Foam layer thickness
5 mm Steamer head weight
0.43 kg Board weight
0.6781 kg Product Weight
4.23 kg Total weight with packaging
2.33 kg
Design
Color
Black
Accessories
StyleBoard
Vertical & Tilting Board cover - Top layer
100% cotton Easy steamer head holder
Yes Adjustable pole(s)
Yes MyEssence fragrance cap
Yes Brush
Yes Glove
Yes
Sustainability
PVC-free hose
Yes Packaging
100% recyclable User Manual
85% recycled paper
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Tested by third party institute for E. coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans with 1 minute steaming time
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