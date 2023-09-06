Search terms

Philips Avent

Anti-colic nipple

SCY762/02
Avent
Avent
  Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
    Philips Avent Anti-colic nipple

    SCY762/02

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our Anti-colic nipple flow 2 has an integrated valve that send the air away from the baby's tummy and is recommended for babies 1 month and up.

    Philips Avent Anti-colic nipple

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our Anti-colic nipple flow 2 has an integrated valve that send the air away from the baby’s tummy and is recommended for babies 1 month and up. See all benefits

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our Anti-colic nipple flow 2 has an integrated valve that send the air away from the baby’s tummy and is recommended for babies 1 month and up. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Anti-colic nipple

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our Anti-colic nipple flow 2 has an integrated valve that send the air away from the baby’s tummy and is recommended for babies 1 month and up. See all benefits

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Designed to reduce gas

      • 2 pieces
      • Flow 2
      • 1m+
      Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

      Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

      Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort*. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      Nipple shape and ribbed texture prevents collapse

      Nipple shape and ribbed texture prevents collapse

      The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

      Nipple shape designed for secure latch

      Nipple shape designed for secure latch

      The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.

      Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

      Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

      Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

      A range of flow rates are available for your growing baby

      A range of flow rates are available for your growing baby

      Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples are available in different flow rates, to keep up with your baby’s growth. We recommend replacing nipples every 3 months for hygiene reasons. Use Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles only with Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples.

      This nipple is BPA free

      This nipple is BPA free

      Philips Avent anti-colic nipple is made of BPA free material (silicone).

      Compatible with Anti-colic range

      Compatible with Anti-colic range

      Full Compatibility with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with or without AirFree vent.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Nipple
        • Silicone
        • BPA free

      • What is included

        Nipple
        2  pcs

      • Nipple

        Flow
        Flow 2 Nipples

      • Functions

        Ease of use
        • easy to clean and assemble
        • leak-free
        Anti-colic valve
        Helps to reduce air ingestion
        Nipple
        Easy latch on, Ribbed texture prevents nipple collapse, Proven anti-colic system
        Compatibility
        Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-3 months

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
          • Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
          • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.
