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    Philips Avent Spout Cup

    SCF751/05

    Sip, no drip

    The Philips Avent new BPA free sippy cup features a patent pending valve that guarantees no spill. The soft spout and handles ensures easy drinking for your toddler. Easy for your child, convenient for you.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Spout Cup

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    Sip, no drip

    Easy transition from bottle to cup

    • Sip no drip
    • 7oz/200ml
    • 6m+
    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    .

    Angled spout mitigates head tilting

    Angled spout mitigates head tilting

    The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.

    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

    Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

    Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

    Hygienic cap to keep cup clean on-the-go

    Whether at home or on-the-go, the protective hygiene cap always keeps the spout clean.

    Leak free! Moms confirm

    No more mess! The new patent pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Replacement part
      Replacement spout SCF252

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      0.1  kg
      F-box dimensions
      178 x 125 x 90  mm
      No. of F-boxes in A-box
      6  pcs

    • Country of origin

      Indonesia
      Yes

    • Material

      Spout cup
      • Polypropylene
      • TPE

    • What is included

      Soft spout
      1  pcs
      Handle
      1  pcs
      Snap-on hygienic cap
      1  pcs
      Valve
      1  pcs
      Cup (200ml/ 7oz)
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      6 months+

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