Philips Avent Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Weaning spoons with soft tip
Philips Avent toddler weaning spoons SCF710/00 for your child's development stages
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
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Philips Avent Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Weaning spoons with soft tip
Avent weaning
Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding
Soft tip - gentle on baby's gums
Technical Specifications
-
Weight and dimensions
- F-box dimensions
-
26 (D) X 101 (W) X 245 (H)
mm
- Product weight
-
0.053
kg
- Net product dimensions excl. attachments
-
155 (L) X 23 (W) X 20 (D)
mm
- Number of F-boxes in A-box
-
6
-
Country of origin
- Made in China
-
Yes
-
What is included
- Weaning spoons
-
2
- Soft-tip is excluded for the United States
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