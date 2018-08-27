The Ultra Comfort Double Breast Pump is ideal if you don't have much time. Reduce your expression time & sit comfortably as the soft massage cushion gently stimulates your flow. The pump is quiet & easy to set up, personalise, use & clean.
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.
Soft massage cushion with massaging petals
Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.
More milk in less time with double pumping
Reduce expression time with double pumping compared to single pumping.
Closed system, designed for hygienic expressing
No milk spillage in the tubes.
Few separate parts and intuitive design
Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.
Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Choose the setting that is effective & comfortable for you
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.
Designed to let you express quietly
Designed for discreet expression, anytime.
Technical Specifications
Design
Bottle design
Ergonomic shape
Wide neck
Breast pump design
Compact design
Country of origin
England
Yes
Material
Bottle
BPA free*
Polypropylene
Nipple
BPA free*
Silicone
Breast pump
BPA free* (food contact parts only)
What is included
Sealing disc for milk storage
2
pcs
Natural bottle 4oz
2
pcs
Breast pump body
2
pcs
Travel bag
1
pcs
Base unit incl. tubing
1
pcs
Travel cover
2
pcs
Breast pad sample packs
1 pack (2pcs)
Standard size cushion(19.5 mm)
2 pcs (a larger size cushion is available and sold separately)