    The Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier gives you an additional way to bond with your little one as our unique one piece design lets you give the comfort of your finger. Made of medical grade silicon, Soothie Shapes is easy to clean. See all benefits

      Trusted by healthcare professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals in the USA.*

      Soothie Shapes is a little different to our other pacifiers. Its unique shape lets you place your finger in the nipple so you can bond with your baby by helping them suckle.

      Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

      The pacifier is made of BPA-free, durable, yet flexible medical grade silicone.

      Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Soothie Shapes pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Can be sterilized
        Yes

          • This soothie has the same shaped nipple and is made of the same material as the US model, but has a different shaped shield.
          • No 1 global pacifier brand
          • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
          • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage