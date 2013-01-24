Designed to fit

Nipple shields are available in two sizes to better fit your breast. Small shields fit from 12mm nipple diameter and medium up to 21mm. To find your size, get comfortable and place one of the punched rings over your nipple. Rotate shield clockwise and guide your nipple into the tunnel. Then stretch the shield’s base around the areola. If there is 2mm of space between the nipple and silicone, this is the right fit. Tip: Size are based on the mamilla and not the areola. Not sure? Ask your Health Care Professional for support.