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  • Gentle, long-term hair reduction Gentle, long-term hair reduction Gentle, long-term hair reduction

    Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device

    SC1995/60

    Gentle, long-term hair reduction

    Philips Lumea Advanced works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

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    Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device

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    Gentle, long-term hair reduction

    • For use on body
    • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
    • <gt/>250,000 lamp flashes
    • Extra long cord
    Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

    Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

    Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.

    Enjoy smooth skin every day

    Enjoy smooth skin every day

    Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.

    Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

    Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

    Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. This product is also NOT suitable for dark skin.

    Large treatment window for fast application

    Large treatment window for fast application

    Big treatment window for fast application on large areas like legs.

    Gentle treatment

    Gentle treatment

    Gentle to your skin.

    No replacement parts, no hidden costs

    No replacement parts, no hidden costs

    Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work right out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

    Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

    Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

    Main application mode enables sliding motion for a more convenient and continuous application.

    Effortlessly effective

    Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four fortnightly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

    For use on the body

    Use with confidence to remove hair on body areas below the neckline: legs, armpits, bikini area, arms and stomach.

    Five adjustable light energy settings

    Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

    Technical Specifications

    • Application areas

      Body areas
      • Arms
      • Legs
      • Belly
      • Bikini
      • Armpits

    • Safety and adjustable settings

      Integrated UV filter
      Protects skin from UV light
      5 light energy settings
      Adjustable to your skin type
      Integrated safety system
      Prevent unintentional flashing

    • Application mode

      Slide and Flash
      For convenient application
      Stamp and Flash
      For treatment on curvy areas
      Corded / cordless use
      Corded

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      High performance lamp
      Delivers <gt/> 250,000 flashes

    • Attachments

      Body attachment (4cm2)
      For use below the neckline

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty

    • Items included

      Instructions for use
      User manual
      Storage
      Pouch
      Adapter
      24V / 1500mA
      Accessory
      Cleaning cloth

    • Application time

      Lower leg
      8 min
      Armpit
      1 min
      Bikini line
      1 min

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