Shaver series 1000

Dry electric shaver

S1110/04
    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

      Convenient, Easy shave

      Closest electric shaver on the neck in its class*

      • CloseCut Blade System
      • 4-direction Flex Heads
      • Pop-up trimmer
      Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

      Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

      Get an effortless shave. Our durable CloseCut blades sharpen themselves as they work, time after time.

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

      Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

      Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

      Simply pop the heads open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.

      Corded operation for constant power

      Corded operation for constant power

      This shaver is designed to operate only when plugged in, giving you a reliable shave every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        CloseCut Blade System
        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads

      • Accessories

        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Operation
        Corded use only

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Black

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.2  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

          • Compared to other entry level leading foil and rotary shavers