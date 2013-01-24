Home
  Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
    -{discount-value}
    OneBlade Pro Face

    QP6530/23

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    The Philips OneBlade Pro is a revolutionary hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
      • 12-length precision comb
      • Wet & Dry use
      • Battery indicator
      Unique OneBlade technology

      Unique OneBlade technology

      The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Trim it down

      Trim it down

      Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 12 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

      Edge it up

      Edge it up

      Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

      Shave it off

      Shave it off

      OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

      Precision trimming comb has 12 length settings (0.5 to 9mm)

      Precision trimming comb has 12 length settings (0.5 to 9mm)

      The versatile precision trimming comb offers length settings from 0.5mm to 9mm, giving you an even trim at exactly the length you want.

      Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

      Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

      Durable OneBlade

      Durable OneBlade

      The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

      Water resistant: Use wet & dry

      Water resistant: Use wet & dry

      OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, with or without foam - whichever you prefer.

      90 min Li-Ion battery

      90 min Li-Ion battery

      Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 90 minutes of constant performance after a 1 hour charge.

      LED light shows battery status

      LED light shows battery status

      Be sure that your OneBlade is always ready to go by checking the battery indicator. It alerts you while in-use when your battery is low, and indicates charging progress when plugged in.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        Contour-following technology

      • Accessories

        Comb
        12-length comb (0.5 - 9 mm)

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Display
        3 LED battery indicator
        Wet and dry use
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Power

        Run time
        90 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        On the handle
        Replacement head
        • Replace every 4 months*
        • QP210, QP220, QP230
        • QP610, QP620

          • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.