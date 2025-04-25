Search terms

    5000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

    NA555/09

    Our first Dual Basket with steam

    Two baskets for frying, baking, roasting, and grilling, with one also equipped for steaming. Enjoy perfectly cooked meals with RapidAir Plus and Air Steam Technology

    5000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

    Our first Dual Basket with steam

    Cook two ingredients with separate cooking methods, both ready at the same time

    Crispy and evenly cooked to perfection, with up to 90% less fat ¹

    Crispy and evenly cooked to perfection, with up to 90% less fat ¹

    RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and outside to create delicious homemade meals

    2 baskets and 2 sizes to suit any meal

    2 baskets and 2 sizes to suit any meal

    9L Airfryer with 2 baskets and steam function: The 6L drawer for mains, fries, and favourites, and the 3L drawer for sides and snacks. It fits up to 1100g of fries, 1600g of veggies, or 12 chicken drumsticks. The large basket also fits a whole 1.2kg chicken

    Time your dishes to finish together

    Time your dishes to finish together

    Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time

    Steam to perfection for tender, delicate texture

    Steam to perfection for tender, delicate texture

    Our Air Steam Technology ensures a good infusion of steam for your veggies, fish, dumplings, or bakes, achieving a tender and delicate texture without being soggy and watery. It preserves up to 87% more nutrient content than boiling ²

    Say goodbye to fat residue buildup

    Say goodbye to fat residue buildup

    Makes it easier to remove fat buildup from the large basket and around the heating tube with the automatic Steam Clean function ³

    Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app

    Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app

    Discover the Dual Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer

    For evenly cooked food without any burnt patches

    For evenly cooked food without any burnt patches

    The Airfrying and Steam function automatically creates the perfect cooking environment, preventing any overcooked areas ⁴

    Better texture for your ingredients

    Better texture for your ingredients

    90% of consumers are satisfied with the taste. Achieve the tenderness of steaming with the crispiness of airfrying using RapidAir Plus with Air Steam Technology ⁵

    Prepare tasty leftovers in no time

    Prepare tasty leftovers in no time

    Yesterday's dinner for lunch? Absolutely. The reheat function uses also steam to preserve moisture, making it perfect for reheating dishes like rice or lasagna that dry out in traditional airfryers or microwaves

    Up to 40% of excess fat drips away for healthier meals with full flavor ⁷

    Up to 40% of excess fat drips away for healthier meals with full flavor ⁷

    The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks

    Shake reminder for better cooking results

    Shake reminder for better cooking results

    Our handy alerts will notify you when it's time to shake, so your meals cook evenly without overcooking or undercooking

    Make the most of your cooking with 12 presets and 19 different ways to cook

    Make the most of your cooking with 12 presets and 19 different ways to cook

    Set time and temperature to activate one of 19 cooking methods: steam, steam and airfry, reheat, bake, grill, roast, stirfry, and more. Or choose from 12 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking

    Save time and energy

    Save time and energy

    Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 80% energy when cooking with Philips Dual Basket Airfryer compared to your oven ⁶

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2750 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Temperature range
      40-200 °C

    • General Specification

      Capacity
      9L
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Digital
      Cord length
      1 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Programs
      12 presets
      Digital Touch-Screen Interface
      LED
      Timer
      Up to 60 minutes
      Internet connectivity
      No
      Technology
      RapidAir Plus & Air Steam
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Color
      Silver stainless steel, silver handle

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      444 mm
      Product Width
      383 mm
      Product Height
      355 mm
      Product Weight
      8.75 kg
      Product Dimension
      444 x 383 x 355 mm

    • Cooking Functions

      Functions
      • Steaming Function
      • Steam and Airfrying Function

    • ¹ Compared to homemade fries prepared in a conventional deep fat fryer
    • ² External lab measurement, based on vitamin C content in broccoli
    • ³ For optimal results, use the steam-clean function in the large basket for 15 minutes after each use
    • ⁴ Comparison based on cooking a whole chicken for 80 minutes using steam & airfrying function vs air fryer function
    • ⁵ External taste test with 30 Airfryer users
    • ⁶ Internal lab measurement NA55x with sausages vs. using an A class oven. Results might vary per recipe
    • ⁷ Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw
