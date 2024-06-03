NA350/00
Designed to balance your meals how you like them
Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer times your meal so two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty, healthy cooking with a large drawer for family-sized mains and a smaller one for sides or one person mealsSee all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
No more burning or undercooking. Our patented design optimizes heat circulation to not go only around the food but also through it for best results: crispy, tender, evenly cooked food every time.
2 drawer air fryers: The large drawer is perfect for mains, fries, and whatever you love most. Use the smaller drawer for sides, veggies, and snacks.
Automatically synchronize cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.
Quickly set the same cooking time and temperature for dual baskets at the touch of a button.
The best dual airfryer with tailored recipes in the HomeID app. Gives you step-by-step guidance and hundreds of mouthwatering meals with specific settings for your Dual Basket Airfryer.
No more checking or guessing. With the touchscreen display, the dual basket airfryer has preset temperatures and times for fresh fries, frozen fries, chicken, meat, veggies, fish, cake, and reheat.
Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.
Dual Basket Airfryer is wallet-friendly, consuming less than 70% energy of a standard oven**
Unbeatable speed. Save time and prepare a meal in only a few minutes***
Best family size air fryer. Handle a full traybake meal in the large basket, up to 1.5 kg of brussels sprouts or an 1.5kg chicken in just one basket.
No scrubbing or soaking. Save time cleaning up with dishwasher-safe basket in your airfryer dual.
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
General specifications
Design and finishing
Service
Sustainability
Capacity
Cooking Functions
