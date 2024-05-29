Search terms

    1000 Series Airfryer 1000 series 6.2L

    NA130/09

    All the flavor, none of the hassle

    Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Simply dial up the time and temperature to enjoy delicious, healthy side dishes and snacks in under 15 minutes.

    1000 Series Airfryer 1000 series 6.2L

    All the flavor, none of the hassle

    • Easy to use
    • Time and energy saving
    • Less oil
    • Adjustable time & temperature
    Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

    Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.

    12 cooking methods in one handy appliance

    Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Easily adjust time and temperature for 12 different ways of cooking including quick reheating, defrosting and dehydrating.

    Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

    Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Airfryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**

    Quick and easy cleanup

    Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate and pan that can be put in the dishwasher.

    6.2 L capacity for easy side dishes and snacks

    The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 800 g of fries, 8 chicken drumsticks or 800 g of vegetables in a 6.2-liter pan.

    Save time and lower your energy bills

    Cook up to 50% faster & save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***

    Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

    Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. RapidAir technology with its unique Starfish design creates perfect air flow to cook quickly and tastily every time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Product Compatibility

      Compatible with
      HD9945, HD9946, HD9905, HD9921

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Power
      1700  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Frequency
      50 - 60  Hz
      Instant on/no pre-heat
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight appliance
      5.2  kg
      Dimension of product (LxWxH)
      404 x 309 x 308 mm

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature control
      80 - 200 °C
      Cool wall exterior
      Yes
      Product features
      Analogue
      Technology
      Rapid air technology
      Time control
      Up to 60 minutes
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Comfortable handle
      Yes
      Cooking method
      • Frying
      • Roasting
      • Grilling
      • Baking
      • One-pot cooking
      • Stir-frying
      • Sautee
      • Cook from frozen
      • Reheating
      • Defrosting
      • Dehydrating
      • Toasting
      BPA free inner coating
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Black

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
    • **Survey among NutriU users, 6000 respondents, 2021.
    • ***Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.
