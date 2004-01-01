HX9911/92
Complete care for your oral health
Enjoy complete oral care with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush - for up to 100% more stain removal**. Its app-connected technology tracks your brushing habits, helping you care for your oral health.
Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this C3 brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth, for up to 100% more stain removal in three days. It also removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
It's easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a smart optic sensor to detect excessive pressure. If you're brushing too hard, it will let you know trough gentle vibrations as a reminder to ease-off the pressure to help your gums stay protected.
Enhance oral care routine with 12 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, and Deep Clean+ - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean.
Achieve your oral-health care goals with the Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to deliver guided brushing, tips and tricks, and content personalized to you. Together, you are unstoppable.
From its slim design to the sleek charging stand, this electric toothbrush reflects thoughtful work by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, the charging travel case keeps your toothbrush charged and protected, no matter where you go.
Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have a brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.
Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.
