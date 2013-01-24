Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks. Up to 6x better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush at the gumline.
The five modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in two minutes. A Sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums. A Refresh mode for those quick one minute touch-ups. A Massage mode to stimulate the gum and a Gum Care mode that helps improve gum health.
The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience
